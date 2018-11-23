Zamfara: Of politics and security challenges By Dahiru Hassan Kera

One of the cardinal objectives and essence of leadership is the protection of lives and property of the citizens. Thus without providing that gilt-edged, nonpareil security structure that can grantee citizens’ safety, progress and development would be put on the line and lives would be put at risk. It therefore becomes a perilous adventure when politics is being played with human lives. Unfortunately, this is what egocentric and narrow-minded leaders would rather do.

It is quite imperative that, any person who is – at whatever level – occupying a position of authority and has sworn the oath of office to protect the lives and property of the citizens, must either do what he or she has sworn to do or give up such position for an au fait who has what it takes to function in such capacity.

Sad enough, Zamfara state still remains under a siege unleashed on it by armed bandits and kidnappers. Here, thousands of hapless men and women are being mercilessly massacred, robbed and maimed with hundreds of others still being held in captivity. Many villages have been sacked, while the state government under the leadership of Governor Abdul’aziz Yari is carelessly watching, playing politics and allegedly siphoning huge sums of money in the name of security vote with reckless abandon.

In Zamfara state and environs, the nation is witnessing different forms of massacre of the citizens under spiteful nom de guerre. Warm family peace is becoming an impossible luxury as killings and kidnappings have sadly become normal feature in the daily lives of the citizens in the state.

In fact, anytime Zamfara is in the news and occupying taglines in the national dailies, it is either people are murdered in cold blood or kidnapped while the government looks away remorseless – raising the question about the disregard for the sanctity of the life of the common man. It is doubtful that the government would stay unfazed if it is happening to a highly placed individual. It is grieving that many villages continue to be wiped out even as people get kidnapped, and killed unreported.

Today, the sanctity of human life is no longer an issue in Zamfara state. Apart from the usual blamestorming by the government after each incident, politics comes into the centre stage whenever the ugly change back and forth incident occurrs in any part of the state.

It is a pity that Nigerians continue to live under a system of governance where human blood can be seen and regarded much less than a running water. Heaps of dead bodies are seen as normal deposits. Unfortunately, these are happening at a time the state government is reeling out ridiculous figures; including the claim that over N17 billion has been spent on security, and that the government was planning to employ about 8,500 vigilantes to gulp about N127,500,000 monthly. Sadly still, however, it is widely believed that the recruitment is deeply flawed by the usual political undertones.

But why now?

Governor Yari was quoted as saying he would never employ the use of vigilantes or civilian JTF, and vehemently threatened any group or persons found operating as such. And pathetically still, this was at the heat of the killings and at a time well-meaning citizens of the state have been calling for the formation of the vigilante group to complement the efforts of other security agencies to nip the incessant killings and kidnappings in the bud.

Of course, there is the belief that there is now an ax to grind. It is probably not a coincidence that there is alleged ulterior motive; Governor Yari who had earlier rejected the calls for the recruitment of the civilian JTF suddenly seeks to recruit them at the nick of the elections. It is now widely speculated that this new drive for ”empowerment” has much to do with using the “beneficiaries” as political thugs to carry out tasks that would disenfranchise the good people of Zamfara state.

Indeed, people of Zamfara state are living in dilemma where leaders who were voted and sworn-in to protect their lives and property turn around to play dirty politics with the people’s mandate. It is disheartening that even in death, the governor can play cheap politics with lives of those who died in this carnage.

The need and time to act against Yari’s alleged conspiracy is now.

On several occasions and at the floor of the red chamber, Governor Yari has been separately accused of complicity and conspiracy on the killings and other heinous activities of the kidnappers by Senator Kabiru Marafa and Senator Tijjani Kaura both from Zamfara state. They have frowned at their governor’s double dealing and halfhearted attitude on a menace which raises many unanswered questions.

One AK47 for N1 million, a blank check or decimating?

It is certainly one of the most brazen show of administrative clumsiness and ineptitude for the government to place a reward of N1 million on every AK47 turned in. This is because it may further give the criminals an avenue to accumulate funds/weapons and become more emboldened to wreak more havoc on the hapless communities.

One only needs to listen to him discussing the inability of states to pay workers N30,000 minimum wage or talking about politics to draw a foolproof conclusion that the governor has little interest in his people.

It is good if President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate and House of Representatives come to the aid of the despaired people of Zamfara state before the state is xed-out by the activities of bandits, kidnappers, and the reckless state government under the watch of Governor Abdul’aziz Yari.

Hundreds of people are dying in captivity and they don’t know if any government is existing. Ransom is being paid to criminals daily by poor families.

The Yari government has not been visible in the release of any captive not to talk about paying for their release. Yet, this is a government willing to throw a million Naira away for an AK47 rifle – no matter its condition. The twin sisters recently abducted were released through the active involvement of Sen. Marafa while the government looked on. Question is; are we living in a jungle?

There is an urgent need for the authorities to devise means of rescuing hundreds of people in captivity and to equally set up a judicial commission of inquiry to thoroughly investigate the nefarious activities of the criminals in the state with a view to finding a lasting solution.

Indeed, a lot has been said by the senators representing the state in the National Assembly and most of the allegations raised are too weighty to be thrown away or handled with kids’ gloves.

Kera writes from Abuja.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.