Zamfara: One state, one governor





It’s true that politics is a dirty game and this can only be proven when Nigerian politics is chosen as a sample of the study – it has been complicated and more complex model of politics than what’s obtainable from the western advocates of the democracy from whom the entire system was borrowed.

In Nigeria, in this clime of ours, politics is very interesting, sometimes nasty and complicated, depending on where, when and how the game is played.

Zamfara state is one of the states that has been experiencing the toga of political salmagundis – the good, the bad and the ugly.

In fact, since the build up to the 2019 general elections, Zamfara state has been occupying front pages of conventional newspapers, trending stories on online platforms, while television and radio stations are not left out of reporting news oozing out from the state, springing from the pre and post primary election crises, prolonged legal tussle and now leadership crisis within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

If one keenly followed the trend in the state, he or she would infer the fact that Governor Bello Matawalle is a God sent saviour of the people of Zamfara state, not minding the political platform he belongs to. His unwavering commitment to rescue the state from the ceaseless menace of banditry, kidnappings, economic woebegone is key to the people of the state.

It was, indeed, after the former governor of the state, Abdul’Aziz Yari, had governed the state with blatant indifference, political overzealousness and Financial recklessness to the predicament of the hapless people of Zamfara state that Matawalle emerged through through a streak of miracle.

Instead of Yari and his co-travellers to accept the will of God who gave power to Governor Matawalle, they have since been busy employing and deploying various modes of shenanigans to basically distract the governor from discharging his constitutional responsibility in bringing out the state from the woods it has been plunged into by the same Yari locust ravaging government.

In spite of Matawalle’s decision to decamp from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling APC at the center, for peace to return to the state, concentrate on the enormous leadership challenges and have the maximum support of the APC government in tackling the prevailing security challenges ravaging the state, the ego driven political crisis has continued unabated, this time over the control of the party.

Interestingly, amidst all the political turbulence, Governor Bello Matawalle has remained focused and resolute in providing the required quality leadership for the people of Zamfara state. He has proven that.he is totally in charge as the governor of the state – it is a case of one governor, one state. Two kings cannot rule in a palace. What is of utmost concern to Matawalle is to fervently fight the inherited banditry and the economic crunch bedeviling the state.

Governor Matawalle, armed with rare doggedness and resilience, and the total cooperation of the entire APC supporters in the state, was able to conduct hitch free congresses at all levels in the state under the supervision of the national headquarters of the party. By this feat, he successfully defeated the evil machinations of the enemies of the party and wolves in sheep’s clothing, whose inordinate interests are detrimental to the success of the party and the state.

Also, in his magnanimity, when Matawalle was defecting to the APC, his deputy, Mahdi Aliyu, refused to follow him but he managed the situation within the ambit of the law and in accordance with the constitution. On the contrary, certain enemies of the state are now using the deputy to cause disharmony, chaos and distraction in the state.

It’s important to tell all those who are fighting the will of God to wait until when it is time for politicking and elections to test their popularity and political strength in the ballot. Therefore, no amount of distraction and machinations will make Governor Matawalle to jitter or derail from rescuing the Zamfara state from its comatose state.

It is, however, gratifying that those who decided to go with the truth are trooping in to join the government of Matawalle for the good of the entire state – the recent decamping of Yari’s brother to Matawalle’s camp is just a tip of the iceberg as many have been joining even without fanfare and media hype.

It is.obvious that Matawalle is winning the war against bandits, the war against political distractors, and the war against the rivals of Zamfara state. The ongoing political horse trading is not his immediate priority but when it is time to play the game, he would be equal to the task and elections would only hold in Zamfara state and not Abuja, the operational theatre of Yari and his troops.

Ismail writes from Gusau, Zamfara state

