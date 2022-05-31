Zamfara pays 2022 NECO fees for students 

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has paid for the 2022 NECO examination fees for final year secondary school students of the state.

This was announced by the executive secretary, Zamfara state Examination Board, Hajiya Zuwaira Abdu Gusau, in a statement made available to Blueprint in Gusau, Tuesday.

She stated that Governor Matawalle has also mandated the board to speed up negotiations for the release of previous results.

She said about 16,800 registered candidates are expected to sit for the exams this year.

“The board wishes to extend its profound gratitude to His Excellency for this gesture to Zamfara students and pray to Allah SWT to continue to guide him as he steers the affairs of the state.”

