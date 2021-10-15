Zamfara PDP accuses govt of denying party right to secretariat

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Zamfara state chapter has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of depriving members of the party the right to state secretariat of their own in Gusau, the state capital.

This was made known by the state acting publicity secretary, Alhaji Shatiman Rijiya, while reacting to recent stoppage of the use of the state secretariat by the Zamfara Urban and Regional Planning Board (ZUREB).

According to him, ZUREB has stopped the party from using their own secretariat three consecutive times since Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle joined the ruling APC.

Rijiya pointed out that the third office cancelled by the Zamfara state government through ZUREP was rented at the cost of N15 million by the party.

He said, “We don’t know what the state government under the leadership of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle meant by depriving us the right own our state secretariat in Gusau the state capital; we will not accept this.

“This is the third time Zamfara state government is cancelling and depriving us of PDP state secretariat in Gusau through ZUREP. This act is contrary to the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.”

He threatened to get in touch with their lawyers to decide what next line of action they would take to seek redress.

“We shall contact our lawyers accordingly on what line of action we shall take to protect our political, legitimate right,” he said.