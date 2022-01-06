Zamfara PDP accuses Matawalle of N31bn misappropriation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Zamfara state branch has accused Governor Bello Matawalle of misappropriation of the sum of over N31 billion collected as cash allocation and security vote from the state coffers within two years of his stay in office.

This was made known by the state deputy chairman of the party Prof. Kabiru Jabaka at a press conference on Wednesday in Gusau.

According to him, the governor had collected the sum of N600M every month as a security vote, N350M million as his monthly cash allocation while office of his Principal Private Secretary received N30 million and government house N30 million, respectively.

“We observed that office of the deputy governor collect (N30M), speaker (N3.5M), deputy speaker, (N3M), principal officers (N2.5M) while the other flow members collects (N2M) each as their cash allocation”, Jabaka stated.

Jabaka further pointed out that from June – December 2019, statistics indicated that the governor and his officials received over N7 billion unnecessarily.

“In the year 2020/2021, the Governor has collected a total sum of over N24 billion without any single project to showcase,” Jabaka stated.

He said from June 2019 to date, the governor has collected a total sum of (N31,310B) as security vote and cash allocation.

Jabaka appealed to the state law makers to invite the governor to explain to Zamfara people what he had done with the money.

