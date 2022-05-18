Zamfara PDP chair suspended over anti- party activities

The chairman, people’s Democratic party (PDP), Zamfara state chapter, Colonel Bala Mande (rtd), has been suspended over alleged anti-party activities.

This is contained in a press release signed by the state’s party publicity secretary, Abba Bello, and made available to Blueprint in Gusau Wednesday.

The statement said the party challenged the suspended chairman, Col. Bala Mande Rtd, for conducting the affairs of the party without the involvement of the state Working Committee, and leaders of the party.

“This is to inform the general public, and ardent members of our great party, the PDP, in Zamfara state, that the chairman of our party, Colonel Bala Mande (rtd), has been suspended for anti- party activities.

“The suspension of the chairman is necessary considering the fact that he has been conducting the affairs of the party without the involvement of the state Working Committee, and the leaders of the party, which is a flagrant violation of the constitution of our party.

“The party stated that the decision will enable it forestall the abuse of power and the derailment of the rules governing the running of the party.”

The statement further said the suspension is for periods of one month to enable the state Working Committee of the party constitute a panel of inquiry.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

