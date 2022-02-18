Zamfara PDP chieftain accuses Gov Matawalle of misappropriating N31bn

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state, Mr Aminu Umar, has again challenged the Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, to explain to the public how he spent over N31bn he collected in 31 months.

Umar Game-Game, who is Principal Private Secretary To Zamfara state deputy governor, made this known in a statement, Friday, Gusau.

Umar further insisted on the need for the governor to give detailed explanation on how he utilized the huge amount of Money he received as security vote, Cash Allocation to his office, office of his Principal Private Secretary and that of the government house in 31 months.

“All is not well in the state as the governor opted to enriching himself rather than executing developmental projects for the benefit of all in the state,” Umar said.

The PDP Chieftain pointed out that, in 31 months of Matawalle’s administration he had collected N600milion as security vote monthly.

According to him, with N350 million as ‘Cash Allocation’ for his office; N30 million for the office his PPS and N30 million as Cash Allocation for the Government House, it amounts to over N1 billion monthly.

Umar also challenges governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle for not executing any meaningful project in the state.

Similarly, Umar challenged the Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, for collecting N60 million monthly as Cash Allocation which in 29 months amounted to N1,744,000, and he should give account on how he managed the resources.