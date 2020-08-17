Zamfara PDP chieftain refutes anointed candidate allegations

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bakura Local Government Area in Zamfara state, Alhaji Aliyu Na Ango Yarkufoji, has denied that the party leadership has anointed a candidate for the upcoming bye-election.

The party stated this following rumour that it has completed arrangement to put forward an anointed person to contest the position in the forthcoming bye-election to elect a representative for Bakura Local Government constituency, following the death of the member, Alhaji Tukur Jakada Birnin Tudu , more than two months ago.

This was disclosed by the party’s State Deputy Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Aliyu Na Ango Yarkufoji, while reacting to the speculation at a press conference over the development.

He described the alleged anointment as baseless and fabricated lies by some unpatriotic politicians, adding that this was capable of disrupting the peace, unity and in the party in the area.

He confirmed that 13 people have shown interest to vie for the position.

“As far as I know, currently about 13 persons came to me personally seeking my support and indicated their interest to contest the upcoming bye-election under our great party, the PDP in Bakura Local Government.

“But we must abide by the party constitution and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Electoral Act, and to avoid any confusion that may lead to our failure in that regard”. Yarkufoji stated.

He pointed out that, only credible candidate supported by the majority of his people of the local government, will be selected to contest for the upcoming bye-election.

Constituents dump Dogara, pledge solidarity with Bauchi government

Some ethnic groups in Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro and Dass Local Government Areas of Bauchi, Monday, pledged their support to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) administration of Governor Bala Mohammed.

The pledge was contained in a statement issued by members of the group, comprising of Jarawa, Guss, Bijim,Barawa, Boi,Dash, Jihr and Tapshin tribesmen,

They noted that the administration of Gov Mohammed had executed projects in various parts of the state, hence their resolved to identify with his government.

According to them, the administration has, within one year, constructed and renovated numerous roads, adding that all the roads have been completed.

They said this was in addition to the rehabilitation and expansion of water facilities across the state, and the implementation of laudable economic empowerment programmes in aid of the less privileged.

The tribesmen also hailed the decision of the state government to conduct local government councils’ elections in October, saying this was a clear indication that the administration was committed to democratic ideals.

“We want categorically state that our decision of solidarity was not politically motivated but borne out of genuine concerned for the manner to dispute the catalogue of lies being peddled by some politicians that Gov Mohammed has not performed,” they said.

They called on people of the state to continue supporting the administration to enable them benefit from dividends of democracy.

The tribes belong to Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro/ Dass Federal Constituency, with former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, who recently defected from PDP to APC, as their representative. (NAN)