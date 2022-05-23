Zamfara PDP denies suspension of state chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara has denied reports that the executive committee of the party suspended the state chairman of the party, Colonel, retired Bala Mande.

The publicity secretary of the party, Abba Bello Ouando, stated this at a news conference in Gusau.

Bello said he was in Abuja when the letter was circulated on social media, and was allegedly signed by him.

“I am not the one that signed that letter saying that the PDP suspended the state chairman of the party, Colonel Mande, over alleged anti-party activities,” Abba said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

