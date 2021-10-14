Zamfara PDP raises alarm over harassment by state govt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Zamfara state Chapter has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party in the state of depriving its member’s access to its secretariat in Gusau the state capital.

This was made known by the state acting publicity secretary of the PDP, Alhaji Shatiman Rijiya while reacting to the closure of the secretariat of the party by the Zamfara urban and regional and Regional Planning Board (ZUREP)

According to him, the marking by ZUREP has been done three consecutive times since governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle joined the ruling party in the country APC.

“This is the third time when Zamfara state government is cancelling and depriving us to have PDP state secretariat in Gusau through ZUREP and the decision was contrary to the provision of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended”. Shatiman Rijiya stated.

He said the party will soon get in touch with their lawyers to decide the next line of action.

“We shall strive to contact our lawyers accordingly on what line of action we shall take to protect our political legitimate right”.

He urged PDP supporters in the state to remain calm and law abiding as all is sets to fight for their rights politically.