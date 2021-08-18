Zamfara Police commissioner vows onslaught against bandits

Zamfara state Commissioner of Police CP. Ayuba N. Elkana has vowed to total onslaught against bandit and other criminal elements terrorizing the state.

The Commissioner made the remarks at a maiden press conference at the command headquarters in Gusau Wednesday.

According to him, the command under his watch will carry out the onslaught operation against the terrorists through partnership with the state government, other security agencies, traditional leaders and community leaders.

He said his policing strategy will anchor on community participation and engagement to embrace human security and development services that need diverse expertise at strategic operational and tactical levels.

“It should be proactive, preventive and conducted within the context of public ownership, partnership participation, problem solving and community support with a mainstream of human security”. He said.

The Commissioner warned all the recalcitrant bandits in the state to key into the state government peace program and surrender their arms or face dare consequences.

He also implored people in the state to support the police and other security agencies with credible information on activities of criminals in the state for prompt response.