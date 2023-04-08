Police confirms abduction of 9 women, children by bandits in Zamfara

Zamfara state police command has confirmed the abduction of 9 women and many children in Wanzamai village, Tsafe local government area of the state by armed bandits.

The command spokesperson, CSP Muhammad Shehu, stated this in a statement made available to Blueprint on Saturday in Gusau, the state capital.

He said: “Information received by the Command from village head of Wanzamai revealed that, about Nine (9) women and children left their homes to the bush to fetch for firewood. As they moved deep into the forest, they were accosted and abducted to unknown destination by armed bandits.

“On reciept of the report, nearby joint Police and other security agencies mobilized to the scene and commenced search and rescue operation with a view to rescue the hostages and arrest the assailants.

“The Commissioner of Police further deployed additional tactical team to complement the ongoing rescue mission”.

The command urges the public to disregard the outrageous figures being circulated in some section of the media that 80 people were kidnapped.

” The Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Police, CP Kolo Yusuf, has reassured the public especially families of the abducted women and children of Wanzamai Village in Tsafe LGA of the state that the command in collaboration with the military and vigilante are making tireless efforts to rescue the victims hale and hearty and reunite them with their families/Relations”. He said.

The Command also appealed for continuous partnership with the public to ensure safe rescue of the victims.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

