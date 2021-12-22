Zamfara: Police recover 69 rustled cows, 8AK- 47, others from bandits









The Zamfara state Police command has recovered 69 rustled cows from bandits when the police tactical operatives repelled attacks on Tudun Masu village underin Karakkai District of Bungudu local government area of the state.



The state Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba N. Elkana, disclosed this at a news conference, Wednesday.



“On 19th December, 2021 at about 1400hrs, Police Tactical operatives led by DPO Bungudu responded to a distress call at Tudun Masu where large number of armed bandits stormed the village and rustled sixty nine (69) cows,” he said.



According to him, out of 69 recovered cows, 60 were identified by their rightful owners and handed over to them, while the remaining nine (9) have been transferred to the state government committee for the recovery of stolen livestock for further action.



He pointed out that the operatives of the command had neutralised several hoodlums at Bayan Ruwa in Maradun local government and recovered (8) AK-47 rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), one Rocket launcher, and five magazines.



“On 15th December, 2021, our Police Tactical operatives on bush clearance operation at Maradun forest, acted on intelligence information, stormed a suspected bandits’ hideout near Bayan Ruwa,” he said.



The commissioner called on people of the state to always report any strange movement by people in their domain to the police for prompt response.

