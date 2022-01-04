Zamfara Police rescue 21 kidnapped Almajiri Islamiyya School children

The Zamfara state police command has rescued 21 kidnapped Almajiri Islamiyya School children including two female at Kucheri village in Tsafe local government of the state.

This was made known by the state command public relations officer Sp Muhammad Shehu at a press conference held at the command headquarters in Gusau.

“On 31st December, 2021 at about 2300hrs, a distress call was received from Kucheri Village Via Tsafe LGA that, Armed Bandits in their large number blocked Gusau – Funtua Federal Highway at Kucheri axis, and abducted unspecified number of commuters in five (5) different vehicles”.

He said the Police Tactical Operatives in Conjunction with the Military promptly responded to the distress call and moved to scene, where they engaged the hoodlums to a serious gun battle.

” The Police Operatives Succeeded in rescuing twenty one kidnapped children including two (2) female who were coming from Rini Village in Bakura LGA to Katsina State for Almajiri Islamiyya School along with their Scholar named Lawali Ibrahim”.

Sp. Shehu pointed out that the said scholar, Lawali Ibrahim and the driver of their Hummer Bus Vehicle were among the victims that are currently in captivity.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police has already sent reinforcement of Police operatives to complement the effort of the joint security operatives currently working to rescue the remaining victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

“The Zamfara State Police Command is using this medium to call on the general public especially drivers and passengers to desist from night journey. The night time is the period that is mostly used by the bandits to block road and kidnapped commuters in the stat”. He said

