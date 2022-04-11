Zamfara police rescue 39 kidnapped victims

Zamfara state Police Command has Monday rescued 39 kidnapped victims who were the natives of Bungudu and Maru local government areas of the state.

The state commissioner of police Ayuba N. Elkanah stated this at a press conference.

According to him, the victims were abducted in March and early April this year.

He pointed out that the victims includes, 8 male, 15 female including nursing mother and 16 children who were abducted at various villages and locations in Bungudu and Maru local government areas of the state.

The commissioner stated that already the victims have been medically treated by the joint police and state government medical teams.

He added that they will be debriefed by the police detectives.

Receiving the victims, the emir of Bungudu Alh. Hassan Attahiru thanked police command for the unconditional rescue of the victims.

He also commended the state and federal government for their efforts in addressing insecurity in the state.

Meanwhile, CP Elkanah stated that the command had arrested 10 suspects including members of outlawed (Yansakai) groups for various offenses.

According to him, exhibits recovered during the operations includes locally fabricated guns, 1 stolen motorcycle, Honda vehicle 2012 model, 4 motorcycles respectively.