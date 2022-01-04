Zamfara Police rescue 97 kidnapped victims in two LGAs

Zamfara state police command through joint tactical operatives had rescued 97 kidnapped victims in Shinkafi and Tsafe local governments councils of the state.

This was made known by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Elkana, while parading the victims at a news conference Tuesday.

According to him, the victims includes 7 pregnant women children were rescued unconstitutionally.

The commissioner stated that 68 kidnapped victims were from Shinkafi while 29 were from Tsafe local government councils respectively.

He said all the victims have received medical treatment from the joint medical teams of the state government and the police command respectively and have been reunited to their families.

