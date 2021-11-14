Zamfara: Politicians are politicising insecurity, APC chieftain raises alarm

One of the All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftains in Zamfara state, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has accused politicians in the state of politicising insecurity.

He stated this at a press conference in Gusau and described the unfortunate action by the politicians as unpatriotic..

Though Shinkafi did not mention names of the politicians, he gave assurance that God Almighty will soon expose them.

He stated further that, it is high time for all stakeholders to join hands and speak with one voice on how the state could be developed.

“If our stakeholders can come together like what Sokoto stakeholders are doing when it comes to matters affecting their state, Zamfara will be better”, he said.

On the just concluded APC ward congress in the state, he said it was credible and peaceful.