Zamfara, SCI to strengthen social protection policy

Zamfara state government throughthe Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management in collaboration with Seve the Children International has resolved to work towards effective and sustainable social protection programmes in Zamfara state.

The commissioner of the ministry, Fa’ika M. Ahmad, made the assertion while receiving the senior social protection specialist for ESPID project of the Save the Children International in Gusau, Saturday.

Ahmad said the state government under the leadership of Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle accords topmost priority to the social protection programmes thereby collaborating with the Save The Children International for proper actualisation of the designed goals.

The commissioner described the support of the SCI to Zamfara state through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management in capacity building as great impetus towards ensuring sustainable social protection policy in the state.

She appealed for more formidable relationship with the SCI so as to ensure solid foundation for the well-being of the IDPs and other vulnerable families.

In her earlier remarks, the senior social protection specialist, Ms Pontso Tsoeonyane Gloria, enumerated SCI’s technical supports aimed at instituting strong social protection system for the overall development of the vulnerable people.

She expresses her delight on the way Zamfara state Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management coordinates Social Protection programmes in the state.