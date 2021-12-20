Zamfara speaker donates car to health union

The speaker of the Zamfara state House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya, Monday donated a brand new 406 car to Zamfara State Environmental and Community Health Workers Union with the aim of encouraging them to contribute to public health in the state.

While handing over the car to the officials of the union, Magarya said the gesture was in line with his commitment to improve sanitation, health and hygiene among the populace in the state.

He said his door is always open to every union ready to serve the general public and help the state government in its continued efforts to improve the living standard of the people.

Receiving the car, the state chairman of the union, Nasiru Sani, reiterated their commitment to increase public support for health and sanitation, as well as hygiene in all areas of food, water and sanitation.

He also called on the government to reintroduce the monthly sanitation program for the betterment of the public across the state.

He said several states such as Katsina and Kaduna were currently engaged in the program and it is yielding positive results. He also promised that the union would use the car for the development in the state.