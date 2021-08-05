Zamfara Speaker laments as terrorists kidnap father, step mother, four others

The Zamfara State House of Assembly Speaker Hon. Nasiru Muazu Magarya has lamented how armed bandits with sophisticated weapons launched three different attacks in his home town, Magarya, in three months which led to Kidnapping of his father Alhaji Mu’azu Abubakar, wife and four others on Wednesday.

The speaker who spoke through the Director General Press Affairs and Public Relations, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, in a statement said, during the invasion, no life was lost but the entire palace of his father was damaged in the course of the operation.

Hon. Magarya further revealed that during the attacks, villagers were highly terrified by the incident that forced them to look for safety which also paved way for the terrorists to have a field day.

“This is the third time in the last three months bandits forced their way to the town and caused serious havoc to the locals by killing innocent people, burning foodstuffs and rustling unspecified number of cattles,” he said.

“The bandits numbering about 100 yesterday stormed Magarya town in Kanwa District of Zurmi local government area and abducted my gather Alhaji Mu’azu Abubakar the village Head of Magarya, his wife and four others.”