Zamfara SUBEB to disengage unqualified teachers

The Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (ZSUBEB) Wednesday warned teachers in the state that the board will soon terminate the appointment letters of any teacher who do not have minimum of National Certificate of Education (NCE).

This was made known by the state chairman of the board, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu Maradun, at the end of the meeting with 14 local government education secretaries in the state last Friday.

The chairman who spoke with Blueprint in an interview through the board public relations officer, Ismail Labaran Dashi, on the outcome of the meeting said the measures was imperative considering the large number of teachers identified by the board who do not have minimum teaching requirement certificates in the state.

He lamented that the state government had since 2019 directed teachers to undergo distance learning scheme for them to have minimum teaching requirement certificates but they turned their eyes back.

“Since 2019, when Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle was inaugurated, he declared state of emergency on education and directed that all teachers serving in the state who do not have minimum of NCE to go back to school and acquire it, but majority of those teachers refused to go back to school,” he said.

He urged the education secretaries to submit substantive least of the teachers to the board with all their details for further necessary steps.

He stated further that the board deemed it necessary to do the needful in identifying ghost workers among teachers in the state and ensure only qualified teachers can teach.

“We must dedicate our commitment to ensure that only qualified teachers can teach in the state and identify ghost workers among teachers for the development of education,” the chairman stated.