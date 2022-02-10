Zamfara to construct N1.5bn ultra modern stadium

The Zamfara state government has set aside the sum of N1.5 billion for the construction of an ultra modern stadium in Gusau.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser on Sports to the governor, Hon Habib Yuguda Gusau, while briefing journalists in Gusau.

He said the stadium, when completed, would be the first of its kind in the whole of the North-west of Nigeria as it would be of international standard.

He said the state government had also approved the sum of N100 million for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Sardauna Memorial Stadium in Gusau to boost sporting activities in the state .

He added that new players has also been recruited for Zamfara United Football Club to enhance its chances of winning the trophy in this year’s tournament.

He said players were placed on good salaries and allowance to enhance their performance.

Habib said sport is a top priority of the state government because of its significance to the youth.

“Sport is a unifying factor for peaceful coexistence among people in the society and we shall maintain the tempo,” Habib said.

He appealed to youth in the state to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship in all their dealings.