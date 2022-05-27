Zamfara to improve girl-child education

Zamfara state government has vowed to address the out-of-school children problem, particularly the girl-child education system, among vulnerable children.

The Commissioner for Women and Children, Hajiya Zainab Lawal Gummi, stated this at the celebration of this year’s Children’s Day Friday in Gusau.

According to her, the theme of this year’s celebration is “strengthening supportive system for the protection of the Nigerian child.”

“A wake up call could not have come at a better time than now, when the Nigerian child is facing a lot of challenges and the greatest challenge of insecurity is the displacement of our people, mainly women and children,” she said.

She appealed to all relevant stakeholders in the state to support the efforts of the state government on education, particularly the girl-child education system in the state.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the chief of staff, Government House, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulaiman, at the occasion, expressed concerns over the girl-child education system in the state by the state government.

Matawalle charged parents and guardians to remain committed in supporting the education of their children.

