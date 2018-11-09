Zamfara to spend N1.5 bn on civilian JTF

Zamfara state government said it would spend N1.53 billion annually on
8,500 youths to be engaged as members of civilian Joint Task Force
(JTF).
The Commissioner for local governments and chieftaincy affairs, Bello
Dankande, made this known at a news conference in Gusau, the state
capital on Tuesday.
He said the amount constituted the allowance to be paid to members of the JTF.
According to Dankande, the allowance will be drawn directly from the
state government’s security vote.
He explained that selected youths would undergo Para-military training
in crime fighting and intelligence gathering and dissemination.
The Commissioner said the youth were picked from the rural areas,
stating that the measure was deliberately conceived by the state
government because they know those who reside among them.
“They also know the bushes where the bandits may be hiding and it will
now be easier for the conventional security to trace the bandits or
their hideouts,’’ he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state Governor,
Abdulaziz Yari, had last week said that 500 youths would be selected
from 17 emirate council in the state to join the conventional security
operatives to fight crime.
Yari told journalists that each of the youths would receive monthly
allowance of N15, 000.
