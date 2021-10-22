Zamfara, Turkey partner on security, others

The Zamfara state government will partner with Turkish companies to explore ways by which the Turkish companies will invest in security, agriculture and commerce with a view to investing in the abandoned 19 ginners in the state.

The special adviser on public enlightenment media and communications to Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, Zailani Bappa, disclosed this in a statement issued in Gusau Friday.

According to the statement, the agreement reached was as a result of the governor’s previous visit to the Republic of Turkey.

It indicated further that the governor hosted a team of investors from Turkey at the Government Lodge, Abuja.

The statement added that the team led by the chief executive officer of Windows of Turkey, Mr. Barri El-Sasa, was excited that the state “hosts 19 out of the 51 ginners in Nigeria” and expressed the desire of the Turkish companies to explore the opportunity by investing to improve trade and commerce between the two parties.

“The Turkish team had a fruitful deliberation with the state Government Officials led by His Excellency and reviewed the agreement reached and arrived at the conclusion to allow Turkish companies to invest in Zamfara state in the area of agriculture and commerce,” he was quoted to have said.

“Other areas of need deliberated include the exploitation of abundant mineral resources in the state as well as the need to invest in cotton production, an area passionately marked as priority to the present administration. The team is expected to soon avail itself for preliminary actions on the agreements reached,” the statement read in part.