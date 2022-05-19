Zamfara: Why I donated 35 cars to my support groups – Jaji



The national coordinator Baba For All, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji has explained why he donated 35 Peugeot 406 wagon to the leaders of his political support groups across the 14 local government areas of Zamfara state.

In a statement released Thursday in Abuja, Hon. Jaji, a former House of Representatives committee chairman on security and intelligence in the eight Assembly, said the gesture was in appreciation for donating Expression of Interest and Nomination forms worth N10 million to him by the leaders of the groups.

An Expression of Interest and Nomination forms were earlier purchased and presented to Hon. Jaji by friends, associates and political support groups across 14 local government areas of Zamfara state for him to return to the green chamber.

The N10 million cheque was presented to him by Alhaji Bashar Bello AUKI, chairman Jji Like minds Association on behalf of jaji support groups.

Hon. Jaji will, however be contesing for the seat of a member House of Representatives for Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zanfara state.

Speaking at the occasion according to the statement, Jaji expressed appreciation for the unflinching support accorded to him by party stalwarts, officials and the Jaji political support groups.

While thanking them for the gesture, Jaji said his decision to support his political associates with cars was in appreciation for their contribution to the advancement of his political career.

