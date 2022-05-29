Zamfara: Yari, Marafa, Sahabi emerge APC senatorial flag bearers

Former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa and Senator Sahabi Ya’u Saturday won All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial ticket at the Senatorial primaries election which held in their respective Senatorial Zones.

The election which was held peacefully was witnessed by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle alongside party officials from both the APC National Headquarters and the state executives among others.

Yari contested unopposed. He polled 306 votes out of 310 delegates from 62 wards in Zamfara west senatorial zone.

Similarly, the primaries which held simultaneously in the three Senatorial Zones saw Senator Sahabi Yau clinching the Zamfara North ticket while former Senator Kabiru Marafa won in Zamfara Central.

In the same vain, Speaker of the State House of Assembly Alhaji Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, was at Kaura Namoda to witness the exercise for Zamfara North, while the state Deputy governor, Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha witnessed that of Zamfara Central.

The state APC chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani expressed satisfaction in the exercise describing it as peaceful.

In his remark, governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle thanked Allah for bringing unity in APC in the state which resulted into the peaceful primaries.

