Zamfara: Yari tackles APC for issuing certificate of return to Matawalle’s faction

The factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara state chapter, Alhaji Lawal M. Liman, loyal to the former governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has condemned the leadership of the party for issuing certificate of return to Governor Matawalle’s faction despite subsisting court order stipulating maintenance of status quo.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday signed by the state publicity secretary of APC (Abdulaziz Yari’s faction), Ibrahim Muhammad Birnin Magaji on Monday.

He described the action as contempt of court by the national organ of the party.

Lawal M. Liman explained that, as a matter of justice, equity and Fair play, the National Caretaker Committee of APC should have stopped action on Zamfara state issue until the Court case is dispensed.

He said the recent development in the Party has further confirmed the fears of its many faithful members across Nigeria that all is not well with the National Caretaker Committee.

“As law abiding citizens of the Nation, Alh. Lawal M Liman said, members of former Governor Abdulaziz Yari Faction will remain determined, focused and confident while awaiting the outcome of its Court Case,” he said.

Lawal M Liman called on the supporters of APC Yari faction not to be demoralised by the action of the national headquarters, hence the leadership of the movement led by Yari will continue to pursue justice using appropriate legal means.