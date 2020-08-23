Zangon-Kataf: Atyap, Fulani/Hausa communities reach peace accord, El-Rufai relaxes curfew



The Atyap and Hausa Fulani communities in Zangon-Kataf local government area of Kaduna state held a successful peace and reconciliation summit for harmonious coexistence in the area and in Southern Kaduna.

This is just as Governor Nasir el-Rufai relaxed the 24 hours curfew imposed on Zangon Kataf and Kauru Local Government Areas (LGAs) from 6pm to 6am to “diminish perils to communities and promote peace”.

Participants at the summit expressed commitment to peace and forgiveness of each other, while condemning the killings and destruction that occurred in the area.

They declared their readiness to help security agencies with information to arrest and prosecute criminal elements.

The summit appreciated the government for deploying security forces and commended youths from the various communities for their symbolic embrace and agreement not to mount roadblocks anywhere in the chiefdom.

The Summit, which held under the leadership of Agwatyap, Dominic Gambo Yahaya, at the Mariyamu and Yakubu Event Centre in Ungwan Wakili was co-chaired by AVM Stephen Shekari (rtd) and Dr. Salim Umar. The Summit brought together the three communities in a peace and reconciliation parley as part of efforts by the Atyap Chiefdom to bring its communities together and stop the bloodshed and destruction of property.



The communiqué issued after the meeting and signed by representatives of the Atyap, Fulani and Hausa communities, the co-chairs and the Agwatyap stated a 14-point resolution, which called on all residents of Atyap Chiefdom not to take laws into their hands and instead submit all grievances to the lawful authorities.

According to the communique, “The Summit appreciated the fact that all Nigerians have the constitutional or fundamental right to move and reside anywhere in Nigeria, including Atyap Chiefdom, without any fear, molestation or harassment from anybody or any source whatsoever. The Summit called on the authorities to facilitate the return of displaced persons.



“The Summit recommended the establishment of a standing peace committee that should comprise of Hausa, Fulani and Atyap and their youth to organise robust engagement/ dialogue on security issues from time to time with a view to sustaining peaceful co-existence,” the communiqué said.

The resolve for peace by the communities came hours after Kaduna state government reduced curfew hours in Zangon Kataf and Kauru LGAs, citing serious efforts at rapprochement between the conflict communities.

A terse statement signed by the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security & Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said, “Security agencies have advised the Kaduna state government of concerns about the persisting danger of attacks and reprisals, especially in Zangon-Kataf LGA.

“However, the security assessments also acknowledge that there are promising signs of serious efforts at rapprochement between the Atyap, Hausa and Fulani communities of Zangon-Kataf LGA. The Kaduna state government has accepted the recommendation to relax the curfew in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf LGAs. Curfew hours will now be from 6pm to 6am, effective from today (Saturday)

The 24-hour curfew was imposed on June 11, 2020 to contain security challenges following the crisis in the area.