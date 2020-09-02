Zangon Kataf PDP conducts hitch free congress

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state, Wednesday, conducted a hitch free congress with Mr Samuel Bassa retaining his position as the local government party chairman.

Blueprint reports that all the 18 vacant positions were filled through consensus.

Speaking in an interview shortly after the exercise, the running mate to the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the last election in Kaduna state, Mr Sunday Marshall Katung, expressed satisfaction that the congress at the end, produced consensus candidates for all the positions.

While noting that consensus reduces acrimony, Mr Katung urged the new leaders to embrace all.

Similarly, the member representing Zonkwa constituency in the state Assembly, Mr Emmanuel Kantyok adjudged the exercise as peaceful and transparent and appealed to those that emerged winners to carry all along in the discharge of their duties.

Also, the re elected chairman of the party, Mr Bassa promised to consolidate on the gains already achieved by the party.

He appreciated the party members for the overwhelming support the new leaders enjoyed, promising to justify the confidence reposed in them.