Zaria agric institute hails journalists on professionalism

Nigerian journalists have a vital role to play, particularly on agricultural research, to stem global food security challenge and boost farming activities for sustainable economic development.

Executive Director Institute of Agricultural Research, Ahmadu Bello University, Samaru-Zaria, Professor Muhammad Isyaku Faguji, stated this when he received on courtesy visit new executives of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Zaria unit led by its chairman, Comrade Mohamed Sagir Auwal in his office on Tuesday.

He said the journalists as information managers play significant role in information dissemination on agriculture that pave the way to agricultural production as bedrock of food sufficiency or security.

Professor Fagiji added that his institute is ready to give priority to scientific works that would spur more success, noting that this would not be possible without the input of the journalists, as the institute reaches a hundred years of service.

Professor Faguji urged the journalists to redouble their efforts in the support of agronomists, especially in maintaining the standard and legacy of the Institute.

In his remarks the union chairman, Auwal, expressed delight in the Institute’s synergy with the media, assuring of harmony and cordial relationship.