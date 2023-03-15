Zaria athletics Grand Prix to provide fitness test, prepare athletes for competitions – Adeleye 

The Zaria Athletics Grand Prix is meant to test athletes’ fitness level and provide them with tough competition ahead of the 2023 athletics season, the organiser Sunday Adeleye has said.

According to Adeleye, the two-day meet, which kicked off at the Ahmadu Bello University Tartan track and field on Tuesday, will equally prepare athletes for the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championship in Hungary and the France 2024 Olympics among other national, continental and global athletics competitions.

Adeleye, a former Nigeria international quatermiler, who is also the Meet Director of the Zaria Athletics Grand Prix said, “Athletes have been training without competitions but this Grand Prix will give them the opportunity to test their fitness level. The Grand Prix is meant to prepare Nigerian athletes for the All African Games, Olympics and other major events. We are partners in progress with the Federal Ministry of Sports for the development of sports in Nigeria.

“Over 700 athletes were invited but only about 500 athletes came for the Grand Prix because of the cashless policy. Nigeria universities also sent in their athletes and there are three countries equally participating. We have invitation relay for secondary schools and we believe it will help encourage the upcoming athlete.”

Adeleye urged the technical officials of the event to ensure professionalism in their officiating by being neutral and unbiased.

“I know some of you are part of the teams or athletes in this Grand Prix, for now, I will say you have no business with the athlete, you are required to bring in equity and fairness into your work,” he said.

The event in the Grand Prix are 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, shotput, triple jump. There is also 4×100 and 4×400 relays for both men and women. The first position gets a winning prize of N100,000, second prize wins N75,000, while third place winner goes home with N50,000.

Adeleye commended Hon. Ibrahim Gusau, Hon. Shehu Usman ABG and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria for their support in making the competition a reality.



