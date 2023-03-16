Zaria Grand Prix: Stakeholders score organisers high

Athletics stakeholders in Nigeria have lauded the just concluded Zaria Athletics Grand Prix held at the Sports Complex of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna state.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the event on Wednesday, a former president of Nigeria Association of Technical officials (NATO), Mr. Goodluck Akpodeh, praised the organisers for a hitch free competition.

He listed the advantages of the competition to both the participants, as well as the development of the sport of athletics.

“I commend the organisers for staging a glamorous event, despite the prevailing circumstances, as we are all aware how difficult the economy is.”

Goodluck Akpodeh stated that, “being the first event of the year in this region, it has helped our athletes to check their fitness level and enhanced their performance level. This is not a league but an avenue for athletes to test their abilities and also make money for themselves and better their overall performance at the international level.”

The assistant secretary of Kaduna Coaches Association (KCA), Mr. Mark Orduen, said the change of date affected the turn as about 700 athletes were billed to participate but commended 500 athletes who participated at the grand prix.” The assistant scribe of KCA stressed.

