Zaria group donates 1.6m palliatives to 80 women

A non-governmental organisation, Strong Girls Empowerment Initiative (SEGEI) has embarked on sensitisation and empowerment initiative to augment the plight of the vulnerable women in the society.

A statement issued to journalists in Zaria on Sunday by Executive Director of the group, Onyinye Edeh, said the project sought to address the immediate humanitarian, health and hygiene needs of adolescent girls, women and their families in vulnerable and marginalised communities in the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), Kaduna and Lagos states in Nigeria.

He stated that experience with regional and global health crises such as the Ebola epidemic in West Africa had shown that in times of crisis there is increased unwanted pregnancy and risky behaviors among adolescents.

“This four-month project will promote adequate sensitisation on COVID-19 and provide food and hygiene (sanitary pads and antiseptic soap) to 400 adolescent girls and 500 households in the FCT, Kaduna and Lagos states.

“Eighty petty traders will also receive business information and financial needs capital of N20, 000 per person to promote income generation.

“Many women in rural communities are the main providers in their homes, and the current lockdown policies mean they are not able to go to work and get income,” he said.