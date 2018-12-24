Zaria LG awards N800m contracts

Zaria local government council in Kaduna state has awarded contracts for developmental projects worth N820 million in all the 13 wards of the area to indigenous contracting firms.

Confirming the release in a town hall meeting which the contractors attended at the council’s secretariat in Zaria, the chairman of the council, Engr Aliyu Idris Ibrahim said the award was the first since assuming the mantle of leadership of the local government.

He explained that contracts were awarded to all the 75 companies that bid for the contracts, assuring that advance payment would be given to those who secured bank guarantee for the job.

According to the chairman, the award of contracts was divided into two phases, with both the first and second phases, including procurement of goods and services and procurement of works.

“The contacts include the construction of 33kv ITC line and transformers substation, repairs, renovation and upgrading of local government secretariat main building, conversion of District Head’s residence to legislative council’s chamber and office and procurement, distribution and installation of transformers in all the 13 wards of

the area.

“Others were the procurement and Installation of solar powdered security light, vehicle security tracking device, CCTV surveillance cameras and Construction of water storm drainages in 13 wards of the local government.

Engr Ibrahim further stated that other projects to be executed by the council would consist repairs, renovation of divisional police office, DSS office, District Head office and procurement of office furniture.

“We have taken our time to generate enough money before awarding any contract. This is because we want all the money ready that we can pay to the contractors immediately they complete their work,” he said.

The council boss pointed out that right now, the his administration has over N600 million in its coffers to settle any contactor that completes his work.

Speaking on behalf of the contractors, Alhaji Dogara Liman, assured their readiness to abide by the bill of quantity and execute their work according to specification.

He thanked the council for considering their firms fit to bid for the contracts and appealed for immediate payment as soon as they complete their work.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.