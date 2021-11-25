Zaria NUJ elects new officials

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Zaria Unit, Kaduna chapter Thursday elected new officials to run its affairs for the next three years.

Those elected include Sagir Mohammed Awwal of Nigerian Television Authority, as chairman, Mustapha Adamu Yauri of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as vice chairman and Abubakar S Mohammed of Leadership Newspapers as secretary.

Others are Mu’azu Abubakar Albarkawa of DITV/Alheri Radio, financial secretary and Haliru Hamza of Radio Nigeria as treasurer. They were all elected unopposed.

Our correspondent reports that Ibrahim Garba of Kaduna state Media Corporation had 17 votes emerged the assistant secretary to beat his fellow contestant, Ibrahim Suleiman of Radio Nigeria, Kaduna who polled 13 votes.

Also, Hassan Ibrahim of Freedom FM Radio floored his opponent Tina Toro of Nigerian Television Authority with 16 to 14 votes.

In his acceptance speech shortly after inauguration, the chairman, Mallam Awwal promised to carry all members along.

He also called on members to rally round him and other officers to achieve the union’s set objective, saying it was a collective responsibility hence there was the need for all hands to be on deck.

In his remarks the chairman, Kaduna state union, Adamu Yusuf, represented by the unit’s past chairman, Mohammed Bello Habib, tasked the newly sworn in officers and members on unity.

He warned them against acts capable of bringing disrepute to members in the interest of the union and profession.

He congratulated the new officer for their victory and for those who lost the contest; he urged them to accept the outcome of the election in good Faith.