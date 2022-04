The Emir of and Chairman Kaduna state Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Mallam Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, has appointed an economist, Mallam Aliyu Nuhu Bamalli, as his Chief of Staff.

This was contained in a statement by Zazzau Emirate spokesman, Mallam Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai.

The statement said the new appointee is a graduate of Ahamdu Bello University Zaria.

“Until his appointment, Mallam Aliyu Nuhu Bamalli was the regional Manager (North-West) with legacy Pension,” the statement added.

