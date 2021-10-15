Zazzau Emir turbans Khadi Aminu new wazirin

The Emir of Zazzau and Chairman, Kaduna state Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Mallam Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, has formally turbaned the new wazirin Zazzau, Khadi Mohammad Inuwa Aminu.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony at his Palace, Friday, the emir said the new wazirin, who was appointed on Monday, merited the appointment considering his qualities.

He explained that the wazirin has vast knowledge and experience in both Islamic and western education.

“I have the belief that as seasoned administrator and lawyer you will use experience in managing districts problems as it is part of your office functions,” the emir stated.

The monarch called on all district heads and title holders to rally round the wazirin as the most senior council member for progress of the emirate.