Zazzau emir raises 17-man committee on Emirate’s history

The Emir of Zazzau and chairman Kaduna state Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has constituted a 17-member committee to produce an accurate history of the emirate.

The committee saddled with the responsibility of producing accurate history comprises of illustrious sons and daughter of the Emirate.

This was contained in a statement by the Media and Publicity Officer of the Emirate, Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai, which was made available to journalists in Zaria Monday.

Inaugurating the committee, the emir tasked members to work diligently in producing authentic historical document on the ancient emirate of Zazzau.

He urged them to identify relevant historical documents and work only on facts and figures in order to achieve the desired goal.

Malam Ahmed Bamalli expressed confidence in the composition of the committee and stated that members were carefully selected based on merit, experience and academic background.

He enjoined them to speed up their work and liase with relevant historical sources to ensure accurate and reliable document.

Members of the committee inaugurated are Dr. Bello Abdulkadir Salanken Zazzau, Alhaji Aminu Yakubu Wambai Wakilin, Raya Kasan Zazzau , Professor Aliyu Ibrahim Kari Wakilin Gabas Zazzau, Professor Abdulkadir Adamu and Dr. Ibrahim Shehu Liman.

Also inaugurated were Dr. Hammada S. Zubairu, Malam Abdulkadir Bello, Professor Umar Abdullahi, Dr. Jibrin Ibrahim Yero, Barrister Abbas Mohammed, Fagaci Sarkin Ayyukan Zazzau and Dr. Suleiman Shehu.

Other members of the committee are: Mrs. Halima Bello Abubakar, Malam Abdul-azeez Bello Aliyu, Malam Aminu Ladan Shantali and Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi Bamalli (Mai Zuma).

Related

No tags for this post.