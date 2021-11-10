Zazzau Emir reconstitutes council members

In line with the Kaduna state laws on chieftency affairs as passed by the state legislature and signed by Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufa’i, the Emir of Zazzau Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli has approved the reconstitution council members for efficiency and effective service delivery.

This was contained in a statement signed by spokesman of the Emirate, Mallam Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai made available to Blueprint on Tuesday.

The statement stated that the council members include 7 full-time members and 4 part-time members with Khadi Muhammad Inuwa Aminu as the senior council member.

“Full-Time members are Wazirin Zazzau Khadi Muhammadu Inuwa Aminu, Galadiman Zazzu, Alhaji Nuhu Aliyu and Sarkin Fadan Zazzau Alhaji Abbas Ahmed Fatika others are Fagacin Zazzau Alhaji Umaru Mohammed, Makama Karami Alhaji Mohammed Abbas, Limamin Jumma’a Alhaji Dalhatu Kasim Imam and Limamin Kona Alhaji Ahmad Ahmad Khalifa.

“While the part-time members who are to represent 4 dynasties namely Mallawa, Barebari, Katsina and Sullubawa dynasties are Magaji Gari Zazzau, Alhaji Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, Madakin Zazzau, Alhaji Muhammad Munir Ja’afaru, Dangaladiman Zazzau, Arch Aminu Umaru Idris and Makaman Raya kasan Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Yero respectively.” The statement said

It further pointed out that the appointment of part-time council members was meant expand the council from 7 to 11 mam council.

Similarly the Emir has appointed, Mallam Ahmad Ahmad as new Limamani Kona.