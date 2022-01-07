Zazzau monarch hails El-Rufa’I on metropolitan authorities

The Emir of Zazzau in Kaduna state, Mallam Ahmad Ahmad Bamalli has appreciated Governor Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufa’i for his foresight in the establishment of Metropolitan Authorities in the state.

The emir gave the appreciation at the formal inauguration of Zaria Metropolitan Authority (ZMA) Governing Board held at Ahmadu Bello University Hotel, Zaria.

The emir said the establishment of ZMA was borne out of good faith, saying “this innovation is indeed timely and welcome development as it is expedient to have a structure to manage the many needs of the citizens and businesses.”

Mallam Bamalli pointed out that the Metropolitan Authorities were neither new tiers of government nor local government councils or local government development areas but merely administrative structure to manage metropolitan areas covering some selected local government areas.

The emir further stated that the local government councils that formed the Metropolitan Authorities would still perform their statutory functions as spelt out in the constitution and they would collaborate with Metropolitan Authorities on any function that may overlap.

The traditional ruler therefore congratulated the chairman of the Board who doubles as Commissioner of Authority, Hajiya Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa, on her appointment by the state governor.

In her words: “Zaria Metropolitan Authority Law was passed in September 2021 alongside two Urban Authorities in Kafachan and Kaduna.

“Today, a quarter of the world’s population live in urban ‘agglomerations-supersized metropolitan areas that cut across jurisdictional boundaries and bring together one or more cities along with their surrounding areas.

“In Kaduna also the majority of residents of our state now live the urban cities and we have to pragmatic about how we deliver better services and make our cities better places to live and work.

“Based on the 2006 census figures the population of the 4 local government areas under ZMA is 1.9 million in 2020 (about 21 percent) of the state’s 2020 projected population.

“With this unprecedented and still growing population, Zaria Metropolitan area faces a common challenge: effectively coordinating planning, infrastructure development and service delivery across multiple Local Government areas. Many city needs do not recognise local government boundaries.

“Zaria Metropolitan Authorities will dedicate itself to fulfilling its mandate and providing quality services for the citizens of the Authority.”

