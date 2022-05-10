Zenga wants to leave legacy as S/Eagles gaffer 

Former Italian National team goalkeeper and Manager at Cagliari, Walter Zenga has revealed his intention to coach the Super Eagles of Nigeria is borne out of the desire to leave a lasting legacy in country, by building a viable national team starting with the home based players.

The coach who spoke through his Agent Alberto “Jimmy” Fontana, said no coach can be successful in a country like Nigeria, without first identifying the young and talented players based at home, before scouting for the overseas based players.

The gaffer who was born on 28 April 1960 and last managed Serie A club Cagliari, said he would always relate with the foreign based players regularly, and bring them down to the do the job.

According to him, he believes that it is not just coaching a National team, or playing and qualifying for the World Cup and Nations Cup, but building a lasting legacy as his contract lasts.

The long-time goalkeeper for Inter Milan and the Italian National team said “I already have a three 3 years action plan, and we would need to work closely with the technical committee to get it actualize, because the job is not a one man show. We would involve all members of the committee to develop the game in the country. Nigeria has abudant of talents that needs to be harness to make them realize the Super Eagles that will be the best in the world “. He said that there is a need to bring back the honours to the Super Eagles, and that he has all it takes to do that.

