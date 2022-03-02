Zenith Bank’s executive compensation drops in 2021

Nigeria’s largest bank by market capitalization and profits, Zenith Bank paid out a total executive compensation of N1.08 billion down from N1.2 billion in 2020.

Executive compensation refers to the salaries and benefits paid to executive management of multinationals and quoted companies. The figures are disclosed in the financial statements of companies.

Zenith Bank’s latest disclosure is a marked drop from the executive compensation reported in 2019 when the bank paid out over N2 billion to its top executives.

A closer look indicated Zenith has reduced the number of its executive directors of the group (not the bank) from 12 in 2019 to 15 in 2020 and then slashed to 6 in 2021.

Zenith Bank disclosed it has a salary package for directors that include basic salary (paid monthly), other allowances (paid periodically during the year), productivity bonus (paid annually in arrears), director fees (paid during AGM), and sitting allowances (after board meetings).

In 2019, the group disclosed its executive compensation was N2.04 billion based on 12 executive directors. Fees and sitting allowances also printed N405 million taking the total directors’ emoluments to N2.448 billion.

In 2020, the group reported its total executive directors of 15 cost it an executive compensation of N1.25 billion while sitting allowances and retirement benefits cost N409 million and N13 million respectively. In total it spent N1.67 billion on its directors’ emoluments.