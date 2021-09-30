Zenith Bank’s Jim Ovia, GTB, 2 other CEOs earn N2.1bn from dividends

The financial sector led the pack of quoted companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange that paid dividends during the first half of 2021, with their CEO earning big despite the economic downturn.

Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia led the pack with the sum of N1.06 billion as dividends from his direct shareholdings for the period under review

As of 30th of June 2021, Jim Ovia who was once referred to by Forbes Africa as ‘’The Godfather of Banking in Nigeria,’’ owns a total of 5,074,104,311 units of shares in Zenith Bank Plc, comprising of both direct and indirect holdings.

The breakdown of his shareholdings showed that he owned about 3,546,199,395 units of direct shares and a further 1,527,904,916 units of indirect shareholdings in the bank.

With Zenith Bank retaining its interim dividend pay-out of 30 kobo per share for the 2021 half-year period, the banking mogul received a pretty sum of N1.06 billion as dividends from his direct shareholdings for the period under review.

Access Bank declared an interim dividend of 30 kobo per share, up by 20 percent when compared to the amount declared in the corresponding period of last year (H1 2020: 25 kobo).

Herbert Wigwe has a direct holding of 201,231,713 and an indirect holding of 1,316,619,016 shares in the bank. Given the recent dividend declaration, he will earn the sum of N60.37 million from his direct shareholdings.

As of 30th of June 2021, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje owned a total of 41,628,001 units of shares in Guaranty Trust Holding Company. The breakdown revealed that he owns a direct share of 32,146,651 units and an indirect share of 9,481,350 units.

With the declaration of an interim dividend of 30 kobo per share, the astute banker will earn the sum of N9.64 million from his direct shareholdings. Mr Agbaje alongside other shareholders will be credited on October 12, 2021.

The Chairman and founder of the United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumelu owns a total of 2,380,941,756 units of shares in the Pan-African Bank. The breakdown of these figures showed that he owns a direct share of 195,007,572 units and a further 2,185,934,184 units of indirect shares in the bank.