Zenith leads as Banks defy COVID-19, post increased profits in Q1

Zenith Bank Plc led other eleven banks in the country listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange as they defied macroeconomic headwinds occasioned by the COVID-19 lockdown to post a cumulative profits of N260 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

Recall that the Coronavirus pandemic officially hit Nigeria in March 2020. What this means is that many businesses (including banks) began feeling the negative impacts as far back as then. Yet, some of them managed to record relatively positive performances

Zenith Bank recorded the most profit after tax during the period with N50.5 billion. This is followed closely by Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, which reported a profit after tax of N50.1 billion. Access Bank Plc recorded N40.9 billion, while United Bank for Africa reported N30.1 billion. FBN Holdings Plc also reported a profit after tax of N25.7 billion.

Other banks on the list included Stanbic IBTC Holdings: N20.6 billion; Ecobank Transnational Incorporated: N24.3 billion; Fidelity Bank Plc: N5.8 billion; Sterling Bank Plc: N2 billion;Union Bank of Nigeria Plc: N6 billion; FCMB Group Plc: N4.7 billion; Wema Bank Plc: N977.3 million.

Meanwhile, the likes of Ecobank, Fidelity, Sterling, and Wema Bank witnessed slight declines in their profit after tax year on year.