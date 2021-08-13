Zero abscondment: NCPC boss thumbs up pilgrims

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has commended pilgrims for their excellent conduct and zero abscondment in the on-going 2020 pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan.

According to a statement by the Commission’s media and public relations unit, Pam gave teh commendation Thursday while addressing the 5th Batch in Jordan.

According to the statement, the first, second and third Batches had concluded their exercise and returned to the country with zero abscondment record.

He advised the pilgrims to conduct themselves “in an orderly manner as the Jordanian government is on the watch out for those who will want to abscond.”

“We are very serious over the issues of abscondment. We have recorded zero abscondment for the first, second and third batch, I am very happy about that. The character and behaviours of Nigerians have been commendable by the Jordanian government and we want them to improve more on it.

“This is because we are here to show Christ-like behaviour. We are here to pray for our country, and we need to represent Nigeria both in character and behaviour,” he said.

Pam said there were so many spiritual sites the pilgrims will visit in Jordan during the exercise, adding that pilgrimage will also continue in Jerusalem once the country opens their borders.

He urged the pilgrims to pray fervently for Nigeria to overcome her current challenges even as he applauded the Jordanian government for the warm reception accorded the pilgrims.