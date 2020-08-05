Zidane named World’s best manager





Real Madrid boss, Zinedine Zidane, has been voted the best manager in the world by French newspaper L’Equipe, beating Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola to the title.

48-year-old won a La Liga title, three Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, two Club World Cups and a Spanish Super Cup during his first spell at Real Madrid before he surprisingly left the club in 2018.

He was re-appointed within just ten months, however, and has gone on to win another La Liga title and another Super Cup this season to continue his remarkable record with Madrid.



Klopp and Guardiola join Zidane in the top three for their remarkable achievements, but there was no room for Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, who L’Equipe described as having a “fading image and magic.”

On Zidane, they wrote: “He is a coach who has experienced only one club, and quite rarely defeat.

“A coach who did what none of his predecessors did, win three Champions Leagues in a row (2016, 2017, 2018), who was able to return to the footsteps of his own glory and question everything to become a new Spanish champions with Real Madrid last month.