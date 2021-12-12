Zlatan equals Ronaldo, Messi’s record in top 5 leagues

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a bicycle kick in stoppage-time to earn a point for Serie A leaders AC Milan against Udinese, becoming just the third person in the 21st century to score 300 goals across Europe’s top five leagues.

The 40-year-old equals the achievement of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ibrahimovic has scored 404 league goals in total in his career, including 16 for Swedish club Malmo, 35 for Dutch giants Ajax and 53 for MLS side LA Galaxy.

Those across Europe’s top five leagues – Italy’s Serie A, Spain’s La Liga, England’s Premier League, Germany’s Bundesliga and France’s Ligue 1 – now totals 300.

However, he is way behind the goalscoring exploits of Manchester United forward Ronaldo and PSG star Messi, who have scored 483 and 475 league goals respectively.

The former Sweden striker is in his second spell at Milan having also played for Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona PSG and Manchester United in his long and illustrious career.

