ZLP loses national publicity secretary, Segun Afolabi Jones

The leadership of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has announced the passing of its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Segun Afolabi Jones.

Comrade Jones who died after a brief illiness on Friday was a foundation member and the first National Publicity Secretary of the party.

In a statement released Tuesday in Abuja, by the National Secretary of the ZLP Comrade Yahaya Makama, described late Jones as “an articulate writer, public relations guru and a consummate media personality who laboured to put the image of our party to its present enviable position.

“His love for the ZLP made him attend the last National Working Committee meeting held last Wednesday, even when he complained of slight fever. We didn’t know that would be his last meeting with the rest of us.

“At the meeting, Comrade Jones spoke passionately about the security challenges in Nigeria and how the nation is drifting from a united and peaceful Nigeria our forebearers had intentioned it to be. He also hoped that Nigeria can be repositioned to assume its part in the commity of nations.

“His demise a few days later came to us as a rude shock as we were expecting him to shake off the fever he complained of, and join the National Executive Committee meeting which held the following day. He never did. ZLP will miss his commitment to the party and his undying love for Nigeria.

“His remains will be interred Friday, November 19, 2021 at a private cemetery in Abuja after rites as released by his family.

“We therefore condole with his immediate family, the ZLP family and the nation on the passing of this quintessential politician and media guru for the untimely death. I pray that God will grant him eternal rest.”

