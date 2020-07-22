Zone 13 to uphold human rights, bars extortion, torture – AIG



The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of the newly created zone 13, Mr Danmallam Muhammed, Wednesday, announced that the zone would not tolerate human rights abuses within its jurisdiction.

Muhammed, while addressing newsmen at the zonal command in Ukpo, Dunukofia local government area of Anambra State, urged the public to feel free to report any crime through its Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states commands using appropriate channels.



The AIG, flanked by the State Commissioners of Police for Anambra, Mr John Abang, Enugu, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, and Ebonyi, Mr Philip Sule Maku, said they were yet to receive any complaint or petition since it took off on July 8.

“We believe in due process. We will do our best to protect lives and properties in compliance to extant laws of the land. We shall maintain law and order within the zone. We shall uphold human rights.



“We say no to extortion. We say no to extrajudicial killings. We say no to torture and illegal arrest. We will adopt every visibility policy to combat crimes in the zone in line with the policy of our Inspector General of Police, IG Muhammed Adamu Abubakar,” he added.

On armed robbery, kidnapping, herders and farmers clash, the AIG said his team had deviced various strategies with which it would contain them.